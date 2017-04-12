Second man sentenced in Virginia Beach Sam’s Club parking lot abduction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man will spend 20 years behind bars following the abduction of a woman in a Sam’s Club parking lot in Virginia Beach.

Jorge Andres Zambrana was sentenced January 4 to 80 years in prison with 60 years suspended.

Zambrana pleaded guilty on July 7, 2016.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 22, 2015 around 1:45 p.m.

Police say Zambrana and Mark Albrecht were looking for people to rob in the Sam’s Club and Pier One/HH Gregg parking lots before they robbed the victim.

The woman was loading up her car after shopping at a Sam’s Club on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

She told police she was trying to get into the car when a man asked her for directions to Holland Road. She started to tell him where to go and another suspect came up, took out a knife and told her to get into the car. They drove her to several ATMs to get money.

The victim was able to withdraw $800, which she gave to the men.

After a few hours, they took her to the back of HH Gregg, which is across the street from the Sam’s Club.

Zambrana and Albrecht ran away and the victim called police.

Detectives arrested Albrecht and Zambrana. They were both charged with robbery, carjacking, abduction and conspiracy. Both men are being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

Albrecht confessed fully to his crime and will serve two years behind bars.

Zambrana has prior convictions for Robbery, Distribution of Narcotics (2 counts), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Possession of Schedule I/II Drug, and a Violation of Probation.