Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A raccoon found has tested positive for the rabies virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The raccoon was found in the area of Dimmock Avenue and Ferguson Lane.

Anyone who has information regarding exposure to the animal (i.e. bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound, eyes, nose or mouth) is asked to contact the Health Department at (757) 594-7340.

If your pet has had direct contact between the rabid animal, call local animal control at 595-7387.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals. According to the health department, it has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s.