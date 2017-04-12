Optima to hire 170 employees in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Optima Health is recruiting 300 new staff throughout Virginia, including 170 in the Hampton Roads area.

Hiring for the positions will take place from April 2017 to December 2017 as Optima Health Community Care is rolled out across the state, starting with the Tidewater region on August 1.

Approximately 100 of the openings are for the Care Coordinator positions, which requires the qualification of Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse or Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

“Care Coordinators help members understand their covered services and how to access services when needed, a spokesperson for Optima said. “They will also help members work with their doctors and other health care professionals to complete regular care assessments and carry out individualized care plans.”

Other positions include Care Coordinator Technicians, as well supporting roles such as Claims Processors, Customer Service Representatives, Information Technology Administrators, Pharmacy Authorization Coordinators and Member Outreach Representatives.

“We’re really looking to fill these positions with the professionals who have a passion working with our elderly or disabled citizens,” said Carla Olson, Optima Health Director of Human Resources. “We know it’s our people that set us apart and make it possible to achieve successful outcomes for our members.”

If you’re interested in the jobs, you can search and apply for positions at the following website: managedcareservicesinc.recsolu.com/external/jobs.