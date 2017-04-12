NCIS investigates possible bomb making materials in Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.- Newport News Police and Newport News Fire crews are assisting Navy Criminal Investigative Services in a working incident.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Forrest Drive around 11:15 a.m. in reference to possible bomb making materials in a home.

At this time, the Newport News Fire Department Bomb Team is on scene with other officials securing the area.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

No further information is known at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app.