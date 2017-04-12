Stand-off situation underway at home on W. 26th Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are currently on scene at a stand-off situation in the 1400 block of W. 26th Street.

Norfolk Police spokesman Danial Hudson says the person involved in the stand-off is a man in his 60’s “who is going through some issues.”

When the situation started, other people were in the home with the man but they have since gotten out safely. The man is now the only person inside the home.

Police are talking to the man and trying to coax him out of the home.

No further details are known at this time.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app.