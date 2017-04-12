In-state foes clash as the PIT tips off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - It was a familiar sight for two players in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournaments first game of the night; Hokie vs. Hoo. On the Norfolk Sports Club's team, it was forward Zach LeDay going against Portmsouth Sports Club's London Perrantes.

"He had a good game, he did a real good job conducting his offense tonight," said LeDay of his former rival.

The 6'7", 223 pound forward is trying to showcase that he can be a valuable player in any system he's placed in. "It's a combine atmosphere, we did testing, I want to go to the NBA combine so it's a first step." He gave NBA and international scouts something to think about with his 21 point, 10 rebound performance.

VCU's Jequan Lewis was teamed up with Perrantes and was an attack mode all night. "At VCU, that's what we're all about, 94 feet of defense, speed teams up, and make them uncomfortable," Lewis said. The point guard dropped in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Perrantes, a four-year player under Tony Bennett at UVA, had a rough outing but still managed to show his playmaking ability that Hoo's fans fell in love with in Charlottesville. "Virginia doesn't play much in transition so just being able to show them something they hadn't seen in four years," is the main goal Perrantes has this week at the PIT.

The PIT runs through Saturday.