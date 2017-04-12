Gun confiscated from Kecoughtan High School student

HAMPTON, Va. – A student admitted to bringing a weapon to Kecoughtan High School Wednesday, according to the school’s principal.

School officials say a student reported finding two bullets in a classroom.

The school, along with Hampton Police, investigating the situation and isolated the student who brought the bullets to school.

The student admitted to having a weapon, which was immediately confiscated.

According to school officials, no one was hurt and the student did not use the weapon to threaten anyone.

The school’s principal released the following statement:

The student will be disciplined according to the Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook. The safety of our students and staff is a high priority, and I would like to commend the students and staff members who immediately brought this situation to our attention, allowing us to move quickly to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

In this situation, the quick actions of our students and staff were essential to ensuring a safe and orderly environment. Please reiterate with your children that we all play a role in fostering a safe environment conducive to learning. I appreciate your cooperation and support as we work together to ensure our schools continue to be a safe environment.