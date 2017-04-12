× Discussion on millennial mobility in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Downtown 100 is hosting a leadership forum where three speakers will discuss how to attract and retain millennials in Norfolk.

There will be three panelists including Chip Filer, who is an associate professor of economics at Old Dominion University; Perry Frazer the managing director at CBRE and Zack Miller who is the founder of Hatch, an accelerator located in downtown Norfolk.

A few of the questions will include key elements Norfolk needs to bring millennials to the area, what companies and businesses can do to keep employees and whether millennials who move to Norfolk stay in the city or relocate to other cities in Hampton Roads.