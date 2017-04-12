Chief of Naval Operations holds All Hands Call at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy’s top Admiral is talking to Sailors and Department of Defense civilian employees at Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday.

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral John Richardson and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) are hosting an All Hands Call.

The event gives Sailors and civilians the opportunity to hear from top Navy leadership and ask questions about important fleet-wide issues.

News 3’s Todd Corillo will be at the All Hands Call Wednesday afternoon and will have updates on Twitter.