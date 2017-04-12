× Chesapeake farm rebuilding after tornado strike

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Hickory Ridge Farm is rebuilding after an EF-0 tornado destroyed much of the property Friday.

The farm, located on Battlefield Boulevard, lost its stand, play area and half of its animal pen due to high winds.

According to a post on the farm’s Facebook page several building materials for the new stand are set to arrive Wednesday with Kempsville Building Supply helping with costs.

Hickory Ridge Farm is known for its U-pick strawberries and pumpkins and is slated to open for the season April 22.