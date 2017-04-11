Latest traffic delays

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? back to back episodes, Wednesday 4/12 at starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 4:51 pm, April 11, 2017

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Misty May-Treanor” — Image WL404_ Misty May-Treanor _0001.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Brad Sherwood, Misty May-Treanor, Jeff Davis and Colin Mochrie — Photo: Robert Voets/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

“Misty May-Treanor” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

SERVING UP COMEDY WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY MISTY MAY-TREANOR Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedians Brad Sherwood and Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (404).     Original airdate 8/2/2016.

 

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Lyndie Greenwood” — Image WL405_ Lyndie Greenwood _0005.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ryan Stiles, Lyndie Greenwood and Colin Mochrie — Photo: Robert Voets/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

“Lyndie Greenwood” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

HEADS WILL ROLL WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY LYNDIE GREENWOOD (“SLEEPY HOLLOW”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (405).     Original airdate 8/2/2016.

 