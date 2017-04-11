× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another sunny and warm day… If you liked yesterday’s weather, then you will like today’s. We will see plenty of sunshine again today. Temperatures will start near 60 this morning and warm into the low 80s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal. It will still be breezy today with SW winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to near 20 mph. Expect clear skies tonight with lows near 60.

Our next chance for rain moves in on Wednesday with a cold front. We will start with sunshine tomorrow morning but clouds will build in through midday and the afternoon. Scattered showers will move in and fire up for the late afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible but our severe threat will be low. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Wednesday then dip into the 60s (near normal) to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15G20

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 11th

1956 Severe Nor’easter: Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia, Eastern Coastal Virginia

1999 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

