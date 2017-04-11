Latest traffic delays

THE ORIGINALS new episode, Friday 4/14 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 4:57 pm, April 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:31PM, April 10, 2017

“I Hear You Knocking” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

 

DARK MAGIC – After being marked by The Hollow’s dark magic, both Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) experience the symptoms of a malevolent haunting, forcing the two adversaries on a violent collision course.  Meanwhile, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies) head out to speak with Mary (guest star Debra Mooney) after Hayley uncovers a mysterious link between the dark magic and her former wolf pack.  Finally, as an exhausted Freya (Riley Voelkel) risks her own life to cure Klaus’ infection, a guilt-ridden Keelin (guest star Christina Moses) must decide whether to honor her Hippocratic oath and help Freya – or flee the Mikaelson’s forever.  Chris Grismer directed the episode written by Kyle Arrington (#405).  Original airdate 4/14/2017.