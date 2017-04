“The Memory Remains” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

– Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) investigate a missing person’s case in a small town. The lead witness tells the Winchesters the attacker was a man with the head of a goat. Sam and Dean aren’t sure what to believe but when the witness goes missing they realize the town is hiding a dark secret. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by John Bring (#1218). Original airdate 4/13/2017.