REIGN new episode, Friday 4/14 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Pulling Strings”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, S) (HDTV)

MARY TAKES A SECOND HUSBAND — Mary (Adelaide Kane) and Darnley (Will Kemp) wed in a lavish affair, which proves to be a successful decision in regards to her political standing. James (Dan Jeannotte) makes an interesting discovery about Greer (Celina Sinden), while Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) frantically tries to salvage England’s power. Megan Follows, Craig Parker, Ben Geurens, Rose Williams, Jonathan Goad and Spencer MacPherson star. Andy Mikita directed the episode written by April Blair and Laurie McCarthy (#409). Original airdate 4/14/2017.