Police: 12-year-old brought knife, screwdriver to Newport News school for ‘protection’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Mary Passage Middle School Security Officer found a folding knife and a screwdriver in a 12-year-old student’s purse.

According to police, the security officer overheard the girl and a fellow classmate arguing during 6th grade lunch about a knife.

The officer followed up and located the knife in her purse and took her to the office.

Police say the child was reportedly carrying the knife for her protection because she was having problems with two other girls at the school.

The child’s father said the knife and screwdriver were his, and he was unaware his daughter had them.

The school turned the girl over to her father and notified parents about the incident.