× One more week to get your taxes done!

Tax Day is April 18th.

That means only a few more days to file.

If you haven’t done it yet, don’t worry! You can file up to and on Tuesday the 18th.

There’s not much you can do now to save on your taxes, but here’s everything you need to have with you if you do go into somewhere like Liberty Tax to help you.

Tax Preparation for Personal Information

The IRS needs to know who is filing the tax return, as well as how many people are covered on it. To make this easy, they require:

Your Social Security number

Your spouse’s Social Security number (if married)

Social Security numbers for any dependents

Tax Preparation for Income Information

The following documents will help you prepare all the income information that you need to file a federal tax return:

W-2 Forms from all employers you (and your spouse, if filing a joint return) worked for during the past tax year.

1099 Forms if you (or your spouse) completed contract work and earned more than $600.

Investment income information (including: interest income, dividend income, proceeds from the sale of bonds or stocks, and income from foreign investments).

Income from local and state tax refunds from the prior year.

Business income (accounting records for any business that you own)

Unemployment income

Rental property income

Social Security benefits

Miscellaneous income (including: jury duty, lottery and gambling winnings, Form 1099-MISC for prizes and awards, and Form 1099-MSA for distributions from medical savings accounts)

Tax Preparation for Income Adjustments

The following adjustments can help reduce how much you owe in taxes, and in turn, increase your chance of receiving a tax refund:

Homebuyer tax credit

Green energy credits

IRA contributions

Mortgage interest

Student loan interest

Medical Savings Account (MSA) contributions

Self-employed health insurance

Moving expenses

Tax Preparation for Credits and Deductions

There are many tax credits and tax deductions for various expenses, which are designed to help lower the amount of tax that an individual has to pay:

Education costs

Childcare costs

Adoption costs

Charitable contributions/donations

Casualty and theft losses

Qualified business expenses

Medical expenses

Job and moving expenses

Tax Preparation for Direct Deposit

Are you interested in having your tax refund directly deposited into your bank account? If so, you will need to provide two things: