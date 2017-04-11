× ‘I’ve seen better days’ Chesapeake man accused of killing parents appears in court

CHESAPEAKE Va. – When asked by a judge how he was doing, Steven Julian replied that he has “seen better days.”

Julian was arrested on Sunday night for killing his two parents.

He had his arraignment in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Tuesday morning.

On Sunday evening at approximately 7:24 p.m., Chesapeake Police were called to Chadswyck Road for a man threatening to shoot his aunt and uncle.

Officers got to the scene and learned from the homeowners that their nephew, 23-year-old Julian, had pointed a gun at them threatening to shoot.

The homeowners, Michael and Ava Dunlow, were unharmed as Michael Dunlow disarmed the nephew and detained him until police got on scene.

As officers took Julian into custody, he told them he had shot and killed his parents.

Police went to their address on Emberhill Lane and found the suspect’s parents, Clark and Sally Julian, dead.

Julian requested a public defender and a judge granted that request.

He’s currently being held in jail on charges that include two counts of 1st degree Murder and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Julian’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 11th.