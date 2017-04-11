Latest traffic delays

How “Trap Neuter Return” works and how you can help on Coast Live

Posted 5:49 pm, April 11, 2017, by , Updated at 05:52PM, April 11, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In 2016, Virginia’s save rate for shelter animals statewide was 83%. From or friends at the Norfolk SPCA, we get details on one of the efforts that helps: Trap Neuter Return.