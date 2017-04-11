Hampton Police pursuit ends in crash; Suspect arrested

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested a man for reckless driving following a police pursuit that ended in a crash.

On Monday at 5:30 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a 2006 Ford 4-door sedan for reckless driving in the area of LaSalle Avenue and Kecoughtan Road. The officer tried to pull the suspect over but the suspect did not comply and a vehicle pursuit began.

The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Settler’s Landing Road and LaSalle Avenue. After the crash, the driver began throwing items from the vehicle.

Police apprehended the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jacolby Nicholos Kee.

Responding officers collected a handgun and illegal narcotics that were thrown from the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Kee has been charged with one count of reckless driving, one count of evading and eluding police, one count of failure to maintain control, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of reckless handling of a firearm. Kee remains in the custody of the Hampton City Jail.