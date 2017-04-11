Gloucester Co. teen reports being followed by man while on bike ride

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – Monday a teen reported that she was being followed by a man in a vehicle while on a bike ride.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:45 p.m. they got a report of a suspicious vehicle/person possibly following a teenage girl.

She was riding her bicycle in the area of Fletcher Road and Ryan’s Way in the north end of Gloucester County.

The teen reportedly got worried when she noticed the vehicle and person following her as she changed her direction of travel while riding her bike in the neighborhood.

Deputies said the girl went to her friend’s home and called her mother.

The mother reported seeing a possible vehicle description of a silver PT Cruiser with an unknown tag.

The vehicle was reportedly being driven by middle-aged, heavy-set white male. The mother reports as she approached her daughter the vehicle sped out of the neighborhood.

Deputies said the teen’s mother also reported that she did not feel the vehicle or person belonged in the neighborhood.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued a “Be On the Lookout” to law enforcement, and they will be increasing patrols throughout the area.

If you have any information that could help authorities call the Sheriffs’ Office at 757-693-3890.