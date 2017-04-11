× First Warning Traffic – Tuesday road work and delays

DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES: Friday, Apr. 7 to Friday, Apr. 14

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Monday and Tuesday, Apr. 10 and 11 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

TEMPORARY LANE RESTRICTION: NEWTOWN ROAD EXIT 15A

Access to Greenwich and Newtown roads will remain open

NORFOLK – Crews will close a portion of the left lane on the Newtown Road South Exit 15A ramp from I-264 east next week to perform work in support of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, April 10. The closure is scheduled to resume for the same hours Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, if necessary.

Traffic on the exit ramp will still be able to access the through lane to Greenwich Road during this work. Vehicles wanting to go straight will move left from the center lane, after the lane closure, to the through lane.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 9, 2017 through April 15, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I: Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) east and west: Alternating single-lane closure at the I-64 interchange for bridge construction work April 9-13, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. I-64 east: Single-lane closure at Denbigh Boulevard April 13-14, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Segment II:

Yorktown Road: Single-lane closures in both directions under I-64 for temporary widening and paving starting 9 a.m. on April 12 until 5 a.m. on April 14. One lane in each direction will remain open.

Penniman Road: Alternating single-lane closures in both directions under flagger control at the I-64 underpass April 12-14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (noon stop on April 14).

Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243). Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-264, Berkley Bridge: Scheduled openings as follows, affecting traffic eastbound and westbound. Crews will open only one span at a time, so traffic will continue to flow in the opposite direction. Drivers may want to consider an alternate route: April 9 from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. eastbound and from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. westbound.

Route 17, George P. Coleman Bridge: Scheduled openings as follows, affecting traffic northbound and southbound. Drivers may want to consider an alternate route: April 12 from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound April 10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound April 11-13 and April 24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound April 19-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway, Southside: Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows: April 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project – Partial left-lane closure on the Newtown Road South off-ramp (Exit 15A) from I-264 east. Through access to Greenwich Road will remain open. April 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. On I-664 southbound from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue: April 9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: April 10-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 9-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound April 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Granby Street and Terminal Boulevard. Westbound April 13 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound April 10-13 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastbound April 14 from 5 a.m. to noon. Westbound April 10-13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Westbound April 14 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound dual-lane closure April 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near Tidewater Drive and ending just past Chesapeake Boulevard. Westbound alternating lane closures across all lanes April 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near the I-264 Interchange and ending near Military Highway. Westbound alternating lane closures across all lanes April 12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near Norview Avenue and ending near Chesapeake Boulevard. Eastbound alternating lane closure across all lanes April 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near Norview Avenue and ending near Military Highway.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions between Old Stage Road and ending before Norge/Toano. One lane will remain open at all times: April 10-12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City Count y: Alternating-lane closures have reduced traffic to one lane in both directions with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway). April 9-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 (Western Freeway) Eastbound, Portsmouth: Overnight single-lane closure and ramp closures as follows. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and no ramp will be closed the entire night. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures: Single-lane closure on Western Freeway eastbound April 9-14 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Route 17 and Towne Point Road. One lane will remain open at all times. One to two nights between April 9 and 14, the Western Freeway on-ramp to I-664 northbound will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. One to two nights between April 9 and 14, the Route 17 on-ramp to Western Freeway will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. One to two nights between April 9 and 14, the Western Freeway off-ramp to Towne Point Road will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Route 58 Business (Camp Parkway), Southampton County: Alternating-lane closures eastbound as follows from the Route 58 split to Rawlsdale Road. One lane will remain open at all times: April 11-13 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

