First Warning Forecast: From sunny and warm to a chance for storms

From sunny and warm to a chance for storms….A cold front is on the way, bringing a few changes to our weather.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect another beautiful day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Winds will blow in from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph or so. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be near 60. No rain is expected tonight.

On Wednesday, highs will climb into the upper 70s ahead of a cold front. As the front drop into the area on Wednesday, clouds will build along with our rain chances. In fact, a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible late afternoon into the evening hours. No severe weather is expected.

Thursday, highs will dip into the mid 60s, right where we should be for highs this time of the year. More 60s are in the forecast for Good Friday. We’ll be back in the 70s by Easter weekend.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Breezy. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. PM Showers/Storms (30-40%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/N 5-15 mph.

Thursday: AM Clouds. Then clearing. Cooler and Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N-E 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1956 Severe Nor’easter: Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia, Eastern Coastal Virginia

1999 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

