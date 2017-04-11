Fallen Navy SEAL honored at San Francisco Giants home opener

SAN FRANCISCO – Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens was honored Monday during a ceremony at the San Francisco Giants’ home opener.

Ryan was a longtime Giants fan.

The Owens family was brought onto the field at AT&T Park in San Francisco where they watched a video tribute to Ryan.

In loving memory of American hero, Ryan Owens. pic.twitter.com/Gjf8vCcYsP — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) April 10, 2017

After the video, Ryan’s widow Carryn Owens and their three children threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Ryan, a member of Virginia Beach-based Naval Special Warfare Development Group (SEAL Team 6), died January 28 after being injured during a raid against al Qaeda in Yemen.

