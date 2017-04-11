Cheers to a title at ODU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Last year, Old Dominion did not compete at the National Cheerleaders Association national championships. In 2017, they won the whole thing.

"It still feels like a dream," admitted ODU sophomore Bailee Adams. "It doesn't feel real yet."

Since beating out schools like Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida State for the Intermediate 1A All-Girl national title last Friday, the team has received a lot of love. Well deserved, but maybe a bit exhausting.

"It's been crazy and amazing all at the same time," explained ODU spirit coordinator Carmen Harris.

"I've heard from people that I haven't talked to in a few years," ODU senior Rachel Ayers said. "None of us have experienced this feeling before, so it's a new feeling every day but it's just as exciting."

The added attention and fast-paced life comes with the title. And cheer captain Cameron Prentiss knows all about how a new role can bring about new responsibilities.

"I take it day by day," Prentiss said. "Like when we're doing the routine: you have to focus on one part, not the whole aspect of it."

See, years before Prentiss won the national title - the Virginia Beach native added another title: mom.

"He's definitely kept me going," Prentiss said of her son. "He's kept the pressure off me. People think, in my position, it would be hard to do stuff - but having him there has made me feel I can do a lot more."

Cameron had her son Colt when she was 17. Now, he's five and she's on the Dean's list while working full-time, looking after her son and captaining the ODU cheerleading team.

"It's inspirational, it's incredible," said Adams. "I don't know how she does it."

"I know she's never missed an appearance or a game," recalled Carmen Harris, ODU's spirit coordinator. "She fills in for other people during the holidays. She's never one to give excuses, ever."

"If you are dealt a situation you aren't planning for and things don't go your way - you still persevere through it," Prentiss said. "I feel like I can handle a lot."

Handle a lot - like a national championship.