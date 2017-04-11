× 4 tips to clean up your online life

Now that the weather is nicer, a lot of people are starting to do some spring cleaning, but your house isn’t the only thing that needs to be cleaned up.

This is a good time to do a ‘digital spring cleaning’ as well.

The Better Business Bureau is sharing four things you should do to make sure your devices are secure and uncluttered.

Keep clean machines Update your software to keep your devices secure and update or delete unused apps to save storage space and improve your battery life.

Make sure you’re secure Check that your router has a strong password and improve passwords on your devices by combining letters, numbers and symbols.

Digital file purge and protection Backup important data and photos to secure cloud sites or another drive and clean up your email, including unsubscribing to email alerts you no longer need.

Clean up your online reputation Check the privacy settings on your social media accounts and delete any old photos or comments that may no longer represent who you are or could get you in trouble at work or school.



For a more detailed, step-by-step look at some ways to clean up your devices, click here.