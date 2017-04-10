Average Va. gas price jumps to $2.39 for the first time in more than 19 months

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The state gas price is now $2.19 a gallon. It’s six cents more than last week, a nine cent increase from last month, and a 20 cent spike from last year. However, Virginia is still among the ten states to be ranked the least expensive gas.

Prices at the pump are even less in some parts of the Commonwealth such as Hampton Roads with the current average being $2.18 with only a five cent increase from last week, 15 cents more than last month, and a 32 cent hike from last year.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.39. It’s at its highest price this year and has now increased for 13 of the last 14 days. The increase of gas prices across the country is due to the switch over to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and increased driving demand.