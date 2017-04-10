Spring Break Activities For Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

7 things you can do with kids during Spring Break in Hampton Roads!

Yes, Spring Break has come so fast by this time of year your kids are dying to get out of their regular school routine. I know for me I do need the break of getting up super early, making lunches, homework and overall running like a chicken with my head off. But if you’re like me then you know you can have mixed feelings about having the kiddos home, because they just might drive you crazy. I have found quite a few places that are offering fun things to do in an around Hampton Roads! Hey, we just might run into each other!

Busch Gardens Williamsburg– Yes, the park is officially open. But as many Hampton Road residents know, Busch Gardens is open for a few weeks around Spring Break. This is an excellent time to visit before the busy season starts. This year BG is usually open on weekends until May. From April 3-April 23 it opens daily. So many new attractions to see, such as INVAR that officially opens in April!!!! Also, take advantage if you have little ones age 3-5 for their preschool pass. They get to experience all the excitement for Free!

Great Wolf Lodge– This place is usually a mad house during the year! Indoor water park = super fun. If you can get your family to experience this type of fun, they have a spring themed related activities for families that stay on the property. If you want to learn more about this visit my recent post about Spring a Palooza at Great Wolf Lodge.

Free Movies– many of the local theaters are showing previously ran movies for free. One of my favorite theaters, like The Paragon showing many movies in the morning. So check their website for information on what’s showing! Many movies are fun just to see them on the big screen! If you want to see new movies best day to go is a Tuesday, admission is $6 all day!

Free Roller Skating– Kids like to be more active. How about taking them to Roller Skate? Kids under twelve can skate for Free all year! Such a favorite past time but even more when every member of the family can interact as well. The best part is you don’t have to stop going because the Spring Break ended.

Feeling a bit Artsy? Many adults have gotten into the craft and paint parties. But as a kid, craft time was always fun. Feed your child who loves to be artsy a take them to a painting class or free Craft event. Michaels offers free classes on most weekends.

Animal and Fish Lovers? The Virginia Living Museum is offering fun related animal activities for spring. Relatively inexpensive and fun to learn about the environment and animals. Mermaids are all the rage, and if you visit The Virginia Aquarium, you might get to spot on Mermaid Monday’s. The Norfolk Zoo is also fun, especially for National Zoo Lovers Day!

Beach or Park? When all else fails to live in this community with so much to, you can always visit nearby beaches such as Yorktown Beach, Buckroe or Virginia Beach to name a few to enjoy this weather or hit the parks in an around Hampton Roads!