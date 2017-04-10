ProPublica, New York Daily News, Post’s Fahrenthold win Pulitzers

The New York Daily News and ProPublica are the twin recipients of this year’s Pulitzer Prize for public service.

The pairing of a famed local newspaper and an ambitious nonprofit news web site might strike some people as symbolic of turbulent times in journalism.

The Pulitzers, administered by Columbia University, are the most prestigious prizes in American journalism for newspaper and digital news coverage. Winners and finalists were announced on Monday.

Other winners included the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald, in the explanatory reporting category, for coverage of the Panama Papers; the East Bay Times for breaking news; the Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold for national reporting; and the Charleston Gazette-Mail for investigative reporting.