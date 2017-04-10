PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Monday 4/10 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Great Escape — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Xavier Mortimer, Fielding West, Caleb Wiles and Kevin Hall the Magic Maniac!. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#307). Original airdate 9/2/2016.