Nine illegal residents caught and indicted in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. – A federal grand jury has indicted nine illegal residents for illegal reentry to the U.S. last Wednesday.

Among them were Victor Diaz-Hernandez, 46, Jose Guadalupe Ramirez-Lopez, 28, and Gonzalo Ruiz-Martinez, 24, from Mexico.

Osman Mauricio Gomez-Martinez, 19, Juan Carlos Gutierrez, 51, and Jorge Orlin Mayorga-Ramos, 33, from Honduras and Ricardo Adan Sanchez-Campos, 36, from El Salvador.

The federal grand jury charged Elizabeth Jose-Morales, 29, from Mexico with false representation of a social security account number, including fraud and misuse of visas, permits and other documents. If convicted, Jose-Morales could face 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Diaz-Hernandez, Gutierrez, Montero-Garcis, Ramirez-Lopez, Ruiz-Martinez and Sanchez-Campos would face a maximum of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine if they’re found guilty.

Gomez-Martinez and Mayorga-Ramoz have been previously deported after past felony convictions. If convicted, both face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The cases are being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security.