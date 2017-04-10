Monday’s First Warning Forecast: More sunshine but even warmer
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A warm start to the work week… Our beautiful weather from the weekend will roll into the start of the work week. We will see plenty of sunshine today but with a ten degree warm up. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s this morning and climb into the upper 70s this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy today with SW winds at 5 to 15 mph and a few gusts into the 20 mph range this afternoon. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunny skies return tomorrow with highs near 80. Tuesday will likely be our warmest day of the week. It will still be breezy tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph likely. Our next chance for rain moves in on Wednesday with a cold front. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with showers for the afternoon and early evening. A few thunderstorms are possible but our severe threat looks low. Highs will dip into the 60s (near normal) to end the work week.
Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15G20
Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-15G25
Weather & Health
Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
April 10th
2003 Spring Nor’easter: Strong Winds Eastern Shore, Southeast Virginia
