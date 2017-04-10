Menchville’s Cotton carves up Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The A’s got a stellar start from Newport News product Jharel Cotton.

The Menchville High School graduate scattered two hits in seven innings while striking out six as he earned the victory for Oakland vs. the Royals Monday. Cotton’s first victory of the season spoiled Kansas City’s home opener, as Oakland won 2-0.

After surrendering five earned runs in his 2017 debut April 5, Cotton was phenomenal Monday. His season earned run average is down to 3.97 while his career ERA now sits at 3.21.