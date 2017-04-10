Master job fairs with this FREE Virginia Beach prep class

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you have ever attended a job fair you may know how busy they can be.

Many times employers pack in large rooms and await candidates.

Navigating around to the employers you are interested in or just making sure to make a great first impression can be challenging.

The Virginia Beach Public Library is holding a free a class to help job seekers prepare.

Those who attend the prep class will learn how to get the most out of a job fair.

The class will be Monday, April 17 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the MEO Central Library (4100 Virginia Beach Boulevard).

Registration is required. The event is presented by a representative from Opportunity Inc.

Click here for more information and to register for the event.