VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –┬áLynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr. are set to perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, the Amphitheater announced Monday.

The musicians will take the stage on Friday, August 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ford box office at the amphitheater, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at livenation.com.