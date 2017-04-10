Kylie Jenner gets own spin-off show this summer

In case you haven’t grown tired of keeping up with the Kardashians, they’re about to get more airtime. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner, has landed her own E! spin-off series.

“‘Life of Kylie’ will document not only how she spends her professional time but also her personal time,” read a press release from E! announcing the show.

Currently in Season 13, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has now launched nine spin-off shows, including “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami,” “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami,” “Kourtney & Kim Take New York,” “Khloe and Lamar,” “Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons,” and most recently, “Rob & Chyna.”

There was also Caitlyn Jenner’s docuseries “I Am Cait” and “Dash Dolls,” which detailed life inside the Kardashian’s Dash clothing boutique in West Hollywood.

“Life of Kylie” is expected to premiere this summer.