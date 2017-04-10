× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunny, warm weather to start the week

Tracking sunny, warm weather to start the week….Grab your sunglasses! We’re tracking a lot of sun with temperatures around 80 to start the week.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will blow in from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s. Still, our winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph.

We’re expecting even more sunshine on Tuesday. High temperatures will rise into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

By Wednesday, clouds will start rolling in as a cold front approaches. Those clouds will give way to a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s on Wednesday.

After the front passes, highs will dip back into the mid and upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Warm and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mainly Clear and Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Warm and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2003 Spring Nor’easter: Strong Winds Eastern Shore, Southeast Virginia

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.