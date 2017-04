× Finally, baseball is back! Norfolk Tides are back at home Monday night

Norfolk, Va. – The Norfolk Tides are back at home Monday night.

They open their home stand with a 6:35pm match up with the Gwinnett Braves.

The first 10,000 fans at Harbor Park will get 2017 magnet schedule.

Tickets range from $10 to $15.

