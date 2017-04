CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. – Camden County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a stolen vehicle that’s involved in a felony investigation in Barco on Friday night.

Authorities tried to stop the car on Highway 158, but Gregory Butler, 40, refused to pull over. Butler was driving recklessly and speeding.

A deputy used a device to deflate the tires near Grandy. Three tires were lost, however Butler kept driving.

Butler was then stopped and arrested over the Wright Memorial Bridge.