Suffolk Firefighters battling brush fire on Deer Path Road

Suffolk, Va. — Suffolk Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire in the 3800 block of Deer Path Road.

Fire officials arrived on scene just after 5:00 P.M Sunday Evening.

When firefighters arrived, they found a brush fire between a railroad bed and swamp.

The scene is still active at this time, causing the area of Deer Path Road, between Indian Trail and Milford Lane to be closed.

Suffolk Police are currently on scene providing traffic control for anyone who has to drive in that direction.

