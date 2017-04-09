Sergio Garcia outduels Justin Rose on playoff hole to win first Masters tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The back nine turned into an instant classic on Sunday afternoon as Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, both seeking their first Masters wins, battled it out. Rose used birdies on the 6th through 8th holes to keep Garcia within two strokes.

But on the 13th hole, Garcia’s fortune changed. Garcia birdied the hole, then followed it up with a Par 5 eagle on hole 14 to jump back out in front.

In a deadlock tie on the 18th, both missed birdie putts that would’ve given one another the lead.

On the playoff hole, Garcia’s approach shot set him up for a beautiful long birdie putt that sealed the win. It’s Garcia’s first major championship, which has been 73 starts in the making.

Garcia is the third Spaniard to win The Masters (Seve Ballesteros, Josè Marìa Olazàbal).

Justin Rose finished at -9 under par, and Charl Schwartzel finished in third at -6 under par.

Virginia Beach resident Marc Leishman finished tied for 43rd with an +8 over par tournament.