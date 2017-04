HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after someone was shot at the intersection of Martha Lee Drive and Lassiter Drive.

The call came in Sunday just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on Freda Court, which is a block over from Martha Lee Drive.

Officers on scene say the man was shot in the buttocks.

He was taken to Hampton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.