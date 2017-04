NORFOLK, Va. – Chief L. Boone and Deputy Chief J. Clark sported crimson and magenta heels to bring awareness to sexual assault, rape and gender violence.

Men across the country have been wearing heels in honor of the annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes asks men to literally walk one mile in women’s high-heeled shoes as a playful opportunity for men to raise awareness of sexual assault in their community.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.