Motorcyclist dies in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has died following a crash in the 1500 block of Indian River Road.

It happened Sunday around 4 p.m.

Officials tell News 3 a motorcyclist ran off the roadway, and hit a sign, before landing in a ditch.

Officers say the driver of the motorcycle died on scene.

The area of Newbridge and Indian River Road is currently shutdown because of the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation, stay with News 3 for more updates on this situation.

