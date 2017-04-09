× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for many

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a nice warm-up in your First Warning Forecast.

Mostly clear skies overnight, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Dry and even warmer weather for Monday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 in some places! A weak cold front will approach Tuesday night and cross Wednesday. Could see a few showers on Wednesday. Keeping a 30 percent chance.

The rest of the week is looking dry and quiet with above normal highs. The coolest day this week, looks to be Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday night: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 70s to near 80. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

