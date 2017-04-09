Chesapeake native serves aboard Navy’s most advanced submarine

KINGS BAY, Ga. – A Deep Creek High School graduate and Chesapeake native is serving aboard one of the Navy’s most advanced ballistic missile submarines, the USS Tennessee.

Petty Officer 1st Class Shea Roach serves aboard the boat, which is one of 14 Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines.

Roach is a machinist’s mate, which makes him responsible for a division of mechanics that is responsible for the reactor systems on the boat.

“I really like the opportunities my job gives me to meet new people, and mentor the junior sailors,” said Roach.

The ballistic missile submarines are designed for stealth to serve as undetectable launch platforms for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Navy officials say submarine sailors are some of the most highly trained and skilled people in the Navy. The training is highly technical and each crew has to be able to operate, maintain and repair every system or piece of equipment on board.

“We demand the highest standards from our sailors – both professionally and personally,” said Rear Adm. Randy Crites, commander, Submarine Group 10 in Kings Bay. “Their chain of command, family and our great nation take immense pride in their devotion and service. These sailors are absolutely crucial to ensuring our ships and submarines are operating at their best – always mission ready, providing our nation with the greatest Navy the world has ever known. I’m so very proud these sailors are on our team.”

“The best part of being stationed on the submarine is the closeness of this group of people,” said Roach. “The Navy has opened my eyes to different cultures and given me the opportunity to work with people from different backgrounds.”