A slew at the top as Masters Sunday commences

AUGUSTA, Ga. – A tie is at the top of the leaderboard as Masters Sunday is underway in Augusta. Sergio Garcia, still looking for his first major championship, sits at -6 under par.

Justin Rose, winner of the 2013 U.S. Open, is also sitting at -6 under par in lieu of his tee-off.

It get’s even dicier after that though, as the top spot and 8th place are separated by just four strokes. In the middle is an American clad of Rickie Fowler (-5, 3rd), Charley Hoffman (-4, T4), Ryan Moore (-4, T4), and the 2015 Masters champion Jordan Speith (-4, T4).

Coverage starts at 2 p.m. on News 3 all the way through the presentation of the green jacket.