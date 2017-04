NORFOLK, Va. – Wawa has leased a two acre lot at J.A.N.A.F. Shopping Yard, S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. announced Thursday.

The lease spans over a five year period.

The site was formerly occupied by Kangaroo Gas and El Pollo Loco and was delivered to Wawa as a pad ready site after the demolition of an existing building.

The business, located on Military Highway, is under construction. It is set to open this summer.