Watch News 3 This Morning on WGNT all week for a chance to win tickets to see Sinbad Live with Allison Moore in Norfolk!

The show will be at 6:30 p.m., on April 15 at the Norfolk State L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center.

Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14 a keyword will be given during News 3 This Morning on WGNT between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. To enter, fill out the entry form below with your information and the keyword!