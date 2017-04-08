Virginia Beach Police investigate after man robs bank Saturday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Police are asking for the public’s assistance finding a man who robbed a bank Saturday morning.

Around 10:23 a.m., a man entered Bank @lantec in the 500 block of South Independence Boulevard wearing a mask and demanded money.

Once he received the money, he ran away.

The suspect did not show a weapon and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in this 20s and dressed in all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.